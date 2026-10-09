Higgins (groin/neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins "practiced some" Friday, according to coach Zac Taylor, after the wideout logged back-to-back DNPs Wednesday and Thursday. With Ja'Marr Chase still in the concussion protocol, he's also questionable for Week 5, putting the Bengals' wideout situation in a state of emergency. If neither can go against Miami, Cincinnati will lean on Dohnte Meyers and Mitchell Tinsley while Chase Brown and Mike Gesicki become focal points of the offense.

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