Higgins secured 10 of 11 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' 43-36 overtime win over the Titans on Sunday.

Higgins led the Bengals' air attack in receiving yards and touchdown grabs on a day when Joe Burrow threw for 462 yards and five touchdown passes overall. Higgins was responsible for a pair, making 17- and 18-yard scoring grabs in the second half. The latter erased a 36-29 deficit with 1:17 remaining in regulation to help force overtime, and Higgins now has at least 148 receiving yards in three of the last four games and a pair of TD catches in two straight. The veteran has essentially moved into a true 1-A role alongside Ja'Marr Chase in the passing attack, and he'll look to carry the massive momentum into a Week 9 matchup against a vulnerable Falcons secondary in Madrid next Sunday.