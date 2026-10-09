Higgins (groin/neck) was a full practice participant Friday but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Miami, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and wasn't spotted by media at the start of Friday's session. He apparently did enough to get an 'FP' designation on the final injury report, along with teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who is also listed as questionable and will need to clear concussion protocol. Things are looking up for both at the end of the week, but fantasy manages will still need to monitor the situation ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday in Miami.