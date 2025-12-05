Higgins said Friday that he cleared the concussion protocol and is "full go" for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Higgins sustained a concussion Week 12 against the Patriots and sat out a Thanksgiving matchup with the Ravens on a short week, but his ability to progress from limited Wednesday to full Thursday signaled his progress through the protocol for head injuries. Now that he's spoken to the media, it's clear he gained clearance from an independent neurologist and will be available this weekend, when he'll be working with QB Joe Burrow for the first time since Week 2.