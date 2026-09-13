Higgins brought in three of six targets for 59 yards in the Bengals' 33-27 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Higgins tied for second in receptions and targets while also serving as the runner-up in receiving yards for the Bengals on an afternoon in which Joe Burrow spread the ball around to nine different targets. The veteran wideout also had a team-high 29-yard reception on one of his three grabs, making it a serviceable start to the season for Higgins. Much more productive days are surely in store for Cincinnati's air attack, and a Week 2 road matchup against the Texans next Sunday doesn't seem as daunting after Houston's defense was repeatedly victimized by the Bills in Week 1.