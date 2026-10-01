Moore (shoulder) remained a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Moore didn't practice much leading up to Buffalo's Week 3 win over the Chargers, but he proceeded to suit up and caught six of 10 targets for 67 yards in the victory. Per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, the veteran wide receiver once again sported a no-contact jersey during Thursday's practice, but he still looks on track to play Sunday against the Patriots. If Moore can upgrade to full participation Friday, he'll likely avoid taking a questionable tag into the weekend.