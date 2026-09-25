Head coach Joe Brady said Friday that Moore (shoulder) will be listed as questionable and a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Moore made an early exit from the Bills' Week 2 win against the Lions due to an AC joint sprain, and while he was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, he sat out Thursday's session before returning to drills Friday in a red non-contact jersey. Both Moore and fellow WR Keon Coleman (ankle) are considered game-time calls for Week 3 action, but both players' statuses will be confirmed by about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.