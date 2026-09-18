Moore (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Lions.

Moore exited late in the second quarter and was taken to the locker room for X-rays. The results of those tests aren't yet clear, but Moore appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain after landing hard on his shoulder while attempting a diving catch in the end zone. Prior to his departure, Moore rushed one time for minus-one yard and didn't see an official target in the passing game. Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid figure to be Josh Allen's preferred targets the rest of the way, with Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Dawson Knox filling in behind them in the pecking order.