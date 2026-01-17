Bills' Dorian Williams: Won't return vs. Broncos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Buffalo's divisional-round matchup versus the Broncos on Saturday.
Williams is done for the day after suffering a neck injury while making a tackle on the opening kickoff. In his absence, Baylon Spector could be in line for increased playing time during the remainder of the matchup.
