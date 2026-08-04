Bills' Dorian Williams: Active in team drills

Williams participated in team drills Tuesday for the first time since the start of training camp, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was sidelined in minicamp by a lower-body injury, but the 2023 third-rounder has progressed enough in his recovery to expand his workload in training camp practices. He's looking to build off a 2025 campaign in which he logged 63 tackles (29 solo), two pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games (nine starts). Williams is competing against Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and rookie fourth-rounder Kaleb Elarms-Orr for the starting job at inside linebacker next to Terrel Bernard.