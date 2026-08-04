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Bills' Dorian Williams: Active in team drills

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Williams participated in team drills Tuesday for the first time since the start of training camp, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was sidelined in minicamp by a lower-body injury, but the 2023 third-rounder has progressed enough in his recovery to expand his workload in training camp practices. He's looking to build off a 2025 campaign in which he logged 63 tackles (29 solo), two pass defenses and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games (nine starts). Williams is competing against Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and rookie fourth-rounder Kaleb Elarms-Orr for the starting job at inside linebacker next to Terrel Bernard.

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