Williams (knee) practiced in full Friday.

The third-year pro from Tulane was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, but Friday's full session suggests he's moved past the issue. Williams has appeared in four games for Buffalo this season, recording 18 total tackles and one pass defended. Now back at full health, he's expected to start alongside Terrel Bernard in the Bills' linebacker corps in Monday night's matchup against the Falcons.