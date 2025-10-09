Williams (knee) will be a limited participant in practice Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Williams didn't practice at all prior to sitting out Buffalo's Week 5 loss to New England, so his limited participation in the team's first practice of Week 6 preparation is a step in the right direction. If healthy enough to suit up Monday against the Falcons, Williams would presumably return to his starting role at linebacker.