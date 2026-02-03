Williams (neck) recorded 63 total tackles (29 solo) and two passes defensed over 16 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Williams was one of the Bills' best defenders in 2024, recording 117 total tackles across 618 defensive snaps. However, he played a smaller defensive role this season, logging just 63 stops over 431 defensive snaps. Despite this, the Tulane product remained a key portion of Buffalo's defense, as he tallied the fifth-most stops on the team and was an important special-teams contributor (258 snaps). Still on his rookie contract through the 2026 season, Williams could compete for a starting inside linebacker position this summer.