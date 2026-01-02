default-cbs-image
Phillip (ankle) practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.

Phillips has missed back-to-back games due to a lingering right ankle injury, but he resumed practicing in full Friday after having been listed as limited both Wednesday and Thursday. Barring any setbacks, he seems on track to retake the field Sunday versus New England.

