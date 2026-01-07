The Bills placed Phillips (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Phillips suffered an ankle injury Week 15 versus the Patriots and subsequently missed two games, but he managed to retake the field Week 18 against the Jets and play a season-high 39 percent of defensive snaps. Nonetheless, the veteran defensive tackle will now miss Buffalo's postseason run due to his placement on IR. With Phillips out, rookie second-rounder T.J. Sanders looks set for a larger role on defense, especially if DaQuan Jones (calf) isn't able to return in time for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Jaguars.