Bills' Jordan Phillips: Will suit up vs. Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Phillips has missed Buffalo's last two games due to an ankle injury, but he's in shape to return to game action in Week 18. With veteran starter DaQuan Jones (calf) out, Phillips could be in line for additional work at defensive tackle Sunday.
