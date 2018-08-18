Allen completed nine of 13 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown and gained 18 yards on three carries in Friday's preseason win over the Browns.

Allen comfortably outplayed Friday's starter, AJ McCarron, who suffered an injury that's believed to be a fractured collarbone, per Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News. If the injury is confirmed, the competition for the Week 1 starting job will come down to Allen and Nathan Peterman. As good as Peterman has been through the first two weeks of the preseason -- 11.6 yards per pass attempt -- he reportedly hasn't looked so sharp at training camp, and nobody can forget the five-interception meltdown in Los Angeles last season. Even if Allen doesn't win the Week 1 job, he's at least moving tin the right direction toward making NFL starts. He led the Bills to 13 points on three drives in Friday's win.