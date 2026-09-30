Allen (knee) was spotted participating in practice Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Allen played every snap in this past Sunday's 24-16 win over the Chargers, but he appeared to take a hard hit to his left knee at one point during the fourth quarter of the contest and looked to be in pain. Head coach Joe Brady spoke to the media Monday and downplayed any concern about Allen's availability heading into this Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, and the quarterback's presence on the field for the start of Week 4 prep supports the notion that he'll be ready to go for game day. Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News noted that Allen had no noticeable protection on his knee during individual drills Wednesday and seemed to be moving around without issue.