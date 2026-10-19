Allen completed 23 of 33 passes for 255 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed five times for one yard in the Bills' 33-30 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Allen once again operated without DJ Moore (shoulder), although he did have another deep threat in Joshua Palmer back from his own shoulder issue. The one-time MVP signal-caller spread the ball around to eight different targets, and Allen ultimately lost Dalton Kincaid to a rib injury in the second half as well. Allen's passing numbers haven't been particularly impressive since a 334-yard showing against the Texans back in Week 1 as first-year head coach Joe Brady runs a balanced attack, but the prolific quarterback still has 1,504 passing yards with a 9:4 TD:INT and another 240 rushing yards and eight additional scores going into a Week 8 home showdown with the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 1, following a Week 7 bye.