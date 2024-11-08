Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged Friday that Coleman (wrist) could miss time beyond Sunday's game against the Colts, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

During his weekly appearance on WGR550, McDermott ruled Coleman out for Sunday's contest, while adding that "it's a week-to-week deal" in terms of the wideout's availability, and that "it'll probably be multiple weeks." If the 2024 second-rounder indeed misses time beyond Week 10, added snaps behind Amari Cooper (wrist) -- when he's available -- and Khalil Shakir would be available for Mack Hollins (shoulder) and Curtis Samuel (pectoral).