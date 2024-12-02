Milano is active for Sunday night's contest against the 49ers, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Milano will officially make his return to the field in Week 13 after missing the entirety of the season to this point with a torn biceps. The linebacker compiled 30 total tackles (18 solo), while adding two interceptions, two passes defensed and a forced fumble over five games in 2023 before a season-ending leg injury. Milano will now slot in at weakside linebacker on Buffalo's defense versus San Francisco.