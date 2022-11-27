Morris (illness) will not practice Sunday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Morris will start the work week sitting out, as the team is holding a practice Sunday due to the Bills playing Thursday against the Patriots. The 23-year-old has played a limited but consistent role as the backup to Dawson Knox this season. He did record a catch on his lone target for three yards in Thursday's win over the Lions, which was his first catch since Week 5 against the Steelers. If Morris is unable to play Week 13, Tommy Sweeney will likely find himself active against New England.
