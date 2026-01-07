Morris caught his lone target for a five-yard touchdown during Sunday's 41-7 win against the Titans.

The 26-year-old played 45 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps and secured his first touchdown of the campaign during the second quarter. Morris joined Jacksonville for 2025 on a one-year contract, and he's poised to return to the open market this offseason after catching six passes for 55 yards during the regular season.