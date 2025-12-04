Bernard (elbow) was not seen practicing Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Bernard suffered an elbow injury during the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans that put him in a sling. The linebacker was not sent to the injured reserve, but has been unable to practice since the incident. This contrast leaves the captain's week-to-week status as a persistent unknown, though he will likely return to the field before his absence eclipses the four-week mark that injured reserve would necessitate.