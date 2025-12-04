Bills' Terrel Bernard: Absent again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernard (elbow) was not seen practicing Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Bernard suffered an elbow injury during the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans that put him in a sling. The linebacker was not sent to the injured reserve, but has been unable to practice since the incident. This contrast leaves the captain's week-to-week status as a persistent unknown, though he will likely return to the field before his absence eclipses the four-week mark that injured reserve would necessitate.