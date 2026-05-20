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Bernard (calf) was spotted participating in the Bills' OTAs on Wednesday, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.

Bernard missed Buffalo's final three games (including playoffs) last season due to a calf injury. However, his participation in Wednesday's OTAs suggests he's recovered from the issue. The Baylor product dealt with multiple injuries during the 2025 campaign, appearing in just 12 regular-season games and recording 65 total tackles and three passes defensed, including one interception. Now fully healthy, Bernard is expected to remain a crucial part of the Bills' linebacker corps in 2026.

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