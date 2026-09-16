Bernard (calf) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Bernard was estimated as a limited participant Monday, following the session up with another limited practice when the Bills were back on the field Tuesday. The linebacker played every defensive snap in the team's 36-31 victory over the Texans last Sunday, proving he will play through the calf injury as long as it is managed. The defensive captain had 12 total tackles and a fumble recovery and will likely suit up against the Lions in Thursday night's home opener.