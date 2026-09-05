Bernard (undisclosed) returned to practice this week, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

GM Brandon Beane stated a day earlier that the starting inside linebacker was "nicked up a little bit" and even went so far as to say "we'll see" about his Week 1 status, but it sounds like Bernard should be ready to play in the opener at Houston, even if he gets an injury designation. Bernard has come way down from his career regular-season high of 143 total tackles in 2023, mostly due to injuries, and he'll be playing in a new-look 3-4 defense this season as an inside linebacker instead of manning the middle.