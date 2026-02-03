Bernard (calf) tallied 65 total tackles (44 solo) and three passes defensed, including one interception, over 12 regular-season contests in 2025.

Bernard has seen vast declines across several statistical categories over the last two seasons, recording fewer total tackles (143 to 65), sacks (6.5 to zero), passes defensed (five to three) and interceptions (three to one) compared to his 2023 campaign. However, his 2025 season was cut short by injuries, missing five regular-season contests and both of the Bills' playoff games. Bernard was one of Buffalo's best tacklers when healthy, recording the fourth-most stops on the team. Under contract through 2029, the Baylor product is expected to remain one of the Bills' top inside linebackers in 2026.