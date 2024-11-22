Whiteheart reverted to the Browns' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The Wake Forest product was elevated to Cleveland's active roster ahead of Thursday night's win over the Steelers to ensure depth at tight end with Geoff Swaim (concussion) sidelined. Whiteheart caught his only target for 29 yards across 16 total snaps (nine offensive and seven on special teams). He could be elevated to the Browns' active roster again for the Week 13 matchup against the Broncos if Swaim remains in concussion protocol.