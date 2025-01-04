Whiteheart (knee) is not among Cleveland's inactives for Saturday's Week 18 matchup against Baltimore.

Whiteheart carried a questionable tag heading into Saturday due to a knee issue, but he's been given the green light to suit up. The second-year tight end has served as the Browns' No. 3 tight end most of the campaign, but he could be in line for a bigger role with David Njoku (knee) placed on IR on Friday. Jordan Akins is set to start in Njoku's stead Saturday, and Whiteheart should slot in behind Akins on the depth chart.