Whiteheart was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a knee injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Whiteheart logged a season-high 31 offensive snaps Sunday versus Miami and appears to have picked up a knee injury. His increased opportunity came as a result of starting tight end David Njoku missing the contest due to a knee issue of his own. Njoku didn't practice Tuesday, leaving Jordan Akins and Brenden Bates as the two Browns tight ends not currently dealing with an injury.