The Cowboys released Maher on Tuesday but likely will re-sign him before Week 1, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The team signed Maher on Aug. 9 after Jonathan Garibay was waived. Dallas then cut Lirim Hajrullahu two weeks later, leaving Maher as the only kicker on the roster. He's one of the few kickers in NFL history with multiple conversions from over 60 yards, but he struggled with midrange kicks during his first stint in Dallas (2018-19).