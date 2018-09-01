Brian Quick: Cut by Redskins
The Redskins released Quick on Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Quick made nary an impact during his one-year stint with the Redskins -- six catches (on eight targets) for 76 yards in 11 games -- but Maurice Harris (concussion) and Trey Quinn impressed enough in the preseason to put his roster spot in jeopardy. Considering his lacking production, the 29-year-old Quick may be hard-pressed to find another gig.
