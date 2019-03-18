Quick re-signed with Washington on Monday, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

Quick made 17 appearances for Washington over the past two seasons, catching nine passes for 94 yards while playing just 158 snaps on offense and 128 on special teams. He'll need to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of his age-30 season in 2019. The 33rd overall pick from the 2012 draft hasn't done anything to warrant fantasy ownership since the first half of the 2016 campaign.

