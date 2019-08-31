Brian Quick: Cut by Washington
The Redskins released Quick on Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the whittled state of this receiving corps, Quick finds himself out of a job. The veteran wideout will seek out employment elsewhere.
