Redskins' Brian Quick: Rejoins Washington
Quick agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Redskins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Quick saw action in 11 contests with Washington in 2017, finishing the campaign with six receptions for 76 yards on eight targets. Though he was unable to secure a roster spot with the team at the conclusion of the preseason, Quick will rejoin the squad ahead of Week 2 with three of Washington's depth receivers banged up heading into Sunday's game against the Colts. If all of Maurice Harris (concussion), Trey Quinn (ankle) and Cam Sims (ankle) are unable to suit up this weekend, Quick would likely slot in as the Redskins' No. 4 wideout.
