Sutton said Thursday he will attend Denver's mandatory minicamp after having skipped voluntary OTAs, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Sutton trained privately and away from the team during OTAs, but he'll be present for the start of mandatory offseason activities next week. The wideout still appears to desire a new contract, as only $2 million is guaranteed of the roughly $27.6 million remaining on his current deal, which ties him with the Broncos for the next two season. Following the trade of Jerry Jeudy to the Browns earlier this offseason, Sutton is positioned as the clear top target for whoever starts at QB this season, making him an especially key factor for Denver's offense. Behind Sutton on the depth chart are Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick (Achilles) and Troy Franklin.