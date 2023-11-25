Washington (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Washington popped up on Friday's injury report after he did not participate in practice while dealing with an illness. All but one of his 158 snaps this season has been on special teams as he's fourth in the backfield depth chart.
