Washington (illness) is inactive Sunday against the Browns, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Washington first appeared on the team's injury report Friday due to the illness, which will keep him from suiting up for a Week 12 matchup with Cleveland. His absence shouldn't impact the team's backfield, as Washington typically only sees snaps on special teams.
