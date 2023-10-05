The Broncos promoted Washington from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Washington will now join the Broncos' active roster as Jevonte Williams (hip) is expected to miss time. The 29-year-old will likely have most of his snaps come on special teams but could still see some playing time on offense behind Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin.