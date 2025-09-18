Engram (back) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Engram also missed Wednesday's session, which puts the focus firmly on what -- if anything -- the tight end is able to do Friday at practice. If Engram is limited or out versus the Chargers on Sunday, Adam Trautman would be next in line for added Week 3 opportunities, with Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull also available to mix in.