The Broncos designated Dobbins (foot) to return from injured reserve Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Dobbins suffered a foot injury Week 10 against the Raiders that required surgery and a stint on IR, from which he missed the final seven games of the regular season and also Saturday's divisional-round win against the Bills. On Nov. 26, coach Sean Payton told Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post that Dobbins may be able to return later in the campaign, and now that his 21-day practice window has opened, he has a chance to return for either or both of the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots or Super Bowl LX if Denver advances that far. The team will submit its next practice report Wednesday, at which point his base line activity level will become known in advance of the first contest. If Dobbins isn't able to return this weekend, a combination of RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie will continue to man the Broncos backfield.