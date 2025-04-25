The Broncos selected Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 20th overall.

Denver's secondary gets even stronger with the addition of Barron out of Texas. Though a bit undersized to stick on the boundary at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, Barron has great coverage instincts and punches above his weight as a tackler. He broke up 16 passes and picked off five in 2024 en route to winning the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in the country. Slot corner looks to be his best fit in Denver's secondary, where he can be a plug-and-play fixture right away.