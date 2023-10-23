McLaughlin rushed five times for 45 yards and caught one of two targets for one yard in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Packers.

McLaughlin's performance was highlighted by a game-long rush of 23 yards. While that contribution made for another ultra-efficient outing, as McLaughlin is now averaging 6.9 yards per carry, teammate Javonte Williams turned in a second straight promising showing, totaling 96 yards on 18 touches. Even though Williams is seemingly getting back to his best form as Denver's starter, McLaughlin's playmaking should keep him involved from a backup capacity within Sean Payton's offense.