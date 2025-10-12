The Broncos activated Roach (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Roach opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a calf injury. He was a full participant in the final two practices of the week after being designated to return Wednesday, so his reinstatement off IR indicates that he is on track to make his 2025 debut against the Jets on Sunday in London, England. Roach tallied 43 tackles (18 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2024.