Roach (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets in London, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Suiting up for the first time all season after being reinstated from injured reserve Saturday, Roach projects to fill a rotational role along Denver's defensive line in Week 6. Over his 17 regular-season appearances with Denver in 2025, Roach recorded 2.5 sacks among his 43 tackles and was credited with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.