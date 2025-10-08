Roach (calf) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

The Texas product was sidelined for Denver's first five games this season due to a calf injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return. Roach appeared in all 17 of the Broncos' regular-season games in 2024, recording 43 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended. He now has 21 days to be added to Denver's active roster before reverting to IR. Once fully healthy, Roach is expected to serve as one of the team's top interior defensive linemen.