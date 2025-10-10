Roach (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, head coach Sean Payton said Friday, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Payton added that Roach is "doing well." In order to make his season debut Sunday against the Jets in London, Roach would first have to be activated from injured reserve. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, opening up a three-week window for the Broncos to activate the defensive tackle.