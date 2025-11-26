Roach signed a three-year, $29.25 million contract extension with the Broncos on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Roach was set to hit free agency following the 2025 season, but he's now inked an extension to remain in Denver through 2028. The veteran defensive lineman from Texas has flourished with the Broncos, recording 64 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble across 23 regular-season games in the past two seasons. Following Wednesday's extension, he's expected to remain an integral part of Denver's defensive line for years to come.