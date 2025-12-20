The Broncos have elevated Ehlinger from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Ehlinger was also elevated for Week 15, in which he didn't handle a single offensive snap while operating as a reserve option at quarterback behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. He stands to operate in a similar capacity versus Jacksonville. Ehlinger will revert to Denver's practice squad after Sunday's contest.